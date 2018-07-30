Signs continue to point to Nebraska football welcoming freshmen Maurice Washington and Dominick Watt to training camp sometime in August.
Both Washington, a running back, and Watt, a receiver, hinted on Twitter over the weekend that they’d completed various academic hurdles to arrive at NU.
“All finished,” Watt tweeted.
“All done,” Washington tweeted.
A source with knowledge of the situation said NU is extremely optimistic both four-star prospects would join the program. Watt didn’t respond to The World-Herald’s request for comment. Washington said via text he didn’t yet know his status.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Washington, a much-touted running back from Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, was expelled from the school in his final semester for behavioral reasons, his high school coach said. Washington enrolled at a high school near his home in Stockton, California, and graduated in mid-June.
After graduating, Washington told The World-herald he still had to take the ACT to get into Nebraska. Washington said he needed a 20 or higher to join the team. Washington took the ACT on July 14, the final test date for the 2018. He received news of his score on July 24.
[Read more: Maurice Washington spent years struggling to honor his late father's legacy. Then he got recruited by Nebraska]
If Washington does make it, there’s still question about his immediate eligibility. NU can apply for an academic redshirt, in which Washington would sit as a true freshman as he remains on scholarship. He'd then have to fulfill certain academic requirements to keep all four years of eligibility.
Coach Scott Frost has declined to comment on whether Washington would need the academic redshirt.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Watt, on the other hand, should be immediately eligible. The Hollywood (Florida) Miramar standout was finishing class requirements this summer.
Should Washington and Watt make it, NU will have 83 players on scholarship, adding 28 scholarship players — 51 overall — to the program since December.
One 2018 signee, offensive tackle Willie Canty, did not academically qualify. He enrolled at Garden City (Kansas) Community College with the intention of joining Nebraska in two years.
Signs continue to point to Nebraska football welcoming freshmen Maurice Washington and Dominick Watt to training camp sometime in August.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.