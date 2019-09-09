Whether or not Nebraska's 34-31 loss to Colorado prompted the changes, NU's depth chart had a new look Monday in preparation for Saturday night's game against Northern Illinois.
It included the addition of a new position — nickel — at which junior JoJo Domann is the sole player. It's not clear whether Domann received a Blackshirt on Monday.
At safety, sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt is listed as a starter with Eric Lee as a backup. Deontai Williams, who left NU's season opener with an undisclosed injury, is no longer on the depth chart.
Isaac Armstrong now has two duties — starting kicker and punter. Armstrong filled in Saturday for injured starter Barret Pickering, who remains out with an undisclosed injury. Dylan Jorgensen, who had kicked in place of Pickering in the season opener, has been removed from the depth chart. Armstrong's backup at both kicker and punter is freshman William Przystup, who transferred from Michigan State in the offseason.
Other tweaks:
» True freshman walk-on Luke Reimer — who recovered a fumble Saturday — is now on the depth chart as co-No. 2 inside linebacker behind Mohamed Barry.
» Noah Vedral is now the holder. Armstrong had been the holder for Pickering.
» Kade Warner is co-No. 2 receiver behind starter Wan'Dale Robinson.
