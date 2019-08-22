The money Nebraska spends on recruiting for football and men’s basketball has increased dramatically in the last five years, according a study released Thursday by the USA Today Network.
And some teams in the Big Ten have juiced their budgets even more than the Huskers.
NU spent $1,250,674 on football recruiting in fiscal year 2017-18. That was Scott Frost’s first recruiting class, although half of that year was comprised of former coach Mike Riley’s recruiting efforts. That total represented a 52.8% increase from NU’s spending in the 2012-2013 fiscal year.
Nebraska’s expenditures ranked third in the league behind Michigan ($1,369,428) and Penn State ($1,369,428). NU’s budget dwarfs that of Wisconsin ($350,695), although the study does not make clear how Wisconsin arrives at its accounting and in what ways it may differ from the rest of the league. The Badgers also claim to have spent just $86,770 on men’s basketball recruiting in 2017-18.
The Husker men’s basketball team spent $450,328 in fiscal year 2017-18 under former coach Tim Miles. That total was 39.3% more than was spent in 2012-13. The expense total ranked fourth in the Big Ten behind Indiana ($739,722), Illinois ($703,536) and Ohio State ($519,527).
Massive, ever-increasing payouts from the Big Ten’s multimedia contracts have given league programs the means to increase spending in many areas. Michigan’s football recruiting expenditures increased 110.4% over five years. Rutgers (94.7%), Penn State (85.9%), Maryland (74.9%), Indiana (72.3%), Ohio State (67.4%) and Minnesota (66.6%) all had expenses increase at a greater rate than Nebraska.
In men’s basketball, three teams — Minnesota (153.1%), Maryland (137.1%) and Illinois (121.7%) more than doubled their recruiting expenditures.
Payouts have also allowed league teams to build new practice facilities over the last five years. Illinois opened its new football building and locker room this week. Purdue, Minnesota and Northwestern opened new practice facilities in 2018. Nebraska has had at least preliminary discussions about building a new football practice facility in the future.
