Jack Stoll had a 42-yard reception in the first quarter to set up a touchdown.

LINCOLN — It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t easy, but Nebraska leads South Alabama 14-7 at halftime.

Offensive line issues have stunted Nebraska’s up-tempo offense. The Huskers are averaging just 1.7 yards per carry against the Jaguars from the Sun Belt Conference. Adrian Martinez is 11 for 19 for 159 yards. Dedrick Mills has 14 carries for 31 yards and two scores. Tight end Jack Stoll caught three passes for 66 yards.

Nebraska’s defense held South Alabama to just three yards in the second quarter. But high snaps and blown plays in the backfield by the Huskers have kept the game close.

On the opening drive of the season, three completions from Martinez for 14, 17 and 42 led to a 1-yard score from Mills for a quick 7-0 lead.

On Nebraska’s second drive, an ugly three-and-out and poor punt put South Alabama across the 50. A sack from Will Honas pushed USA back to a 3rd-and-17, but a late hit penalty on Deontai Williams saved the Jags. Three plays later, Williams missed quarterback Cephus Johnson in the backfield, and Johnson walked in to tie it up 7-7 with 5:32 left.

Martinez bounced a pass on the sideline on fourth-and-5 on NU’s next drive, giving USA the ball right at midfield. But corner Lamar Jackson smoked Johnson on a corner blitz, popping the ball out and Carlos Davis recovered it.

But a 20-yard loss due to a bad snap killed that drive for NU.

Nebraska got the ball back on a bad punt, this time in USA territory, and drove down to the 5-yard line. It then took seven plays for NU to finish off the drive, but Mills finally did with a 1-yard run.

A JoJo Domann tackle for loss stalled the next USA drive. The Huskers recorded two sacks and five tackles for loss in the first 30 minutes.

Martinez and NU got the ball back with about two minutes left. He got Nebraska into field goal position, but walk-on freshman Dylan Jorgensen’s attempt was missed.

