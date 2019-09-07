BOULDER, Colo. — Nebraska is dominating Colorado on the road, up 17-0 at halftime.
Adrian Martinez looks like his old self. The sophomore is 9 for 9 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown. He has 45 rushing yards on six carries and a score. Wide receiver JD Spielman has three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
The Husker defense is keeping Colorado in check. The Blackshirts have three sacks, five tackles for loss and are keeping the Buffs to 0 yards per rush. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez is 13 for 18 for 84 yards and a pick.
Nebraska is out-gaining Colorado 266 to 84
Nebraska, and its about 25,000 fans covering Folsom Field, rattled Colorado early, forcing a third-and 25 thanks to two CU penalties. Lamar Jackson finished a play which would’ve forced a punt, but he — and the rest of the crowd — didn’t hear the whistle. He was called for a personal foul, giving CU new life. Despite a fourth-and-1 conversion near midfield, CU couldn’t produce points, and Nebraska took over at the 4-yard line.
A 10-yard swing pass to Maurice Washington got NU out of the graveyard. A 12-yard scramble from Martinez put NU near the 50. Martinez then found a wide-open Spielman near the 20. Spielman made one man miss and jogged into the end zone to give NU a 7-0 lead.
A Caleb Tannor sack on third-and-9 stopped the next CU drive behind the 50.
Martinez hit Washington for 28 yards on their next drive. But two plays later, CU linebacker Mikial Onu up-ended Martinez and forced a fumble. CU took over at their own 36.
A Mohamed Barry sack on third-and-6 stopped that drive.
Colorado forced a Nebraska punt, but Isaac Armstrong was clocked on the play, giving NU a first down on roughing the kicker.
Martinez made CU pay. He hit Wan’Dale Robinson for 20, then Spielman for 20. He skipped into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the season to give Nebraska a 14-0 lead.
Jackson picked off Montez on the next drive. He now has two forced turnovers in two games. Armstrong knocked in a 26-yard field goal to go up 17-0.
Colorado strung together a drive in the final two minutes and got to the Nebraska 46, but couldn’t go any further.
A "Go Big Red" chant spilled out into the Boulder afternoon as the Buffs took a delay of game before punting and taking a three-score deficit into halftime.
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Adrian Martinez's grandfather Rufus Martinez, and grandmother Pauline Martinez of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer during a game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson works past Colorado's Jalen Harris during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman and WanÕDale Robinson celebrate a touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor gets to Colorado's Steven Montez during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during the game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans watch the game against Colorado on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Maurice Washington works up the sideline against Colorado's Mikial Onu during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman is greeted after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
A sea of Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers prepare to run a play against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman scores a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs past Colorado's Davion Taylor during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fan Mark Smith gets fired up before the Huskers game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost chats with Luke McCaffrey before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during pregame before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Children, who are Colorado fans, break apart a Herbie Husker piñata before the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans tailgate before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrick Tramp of Austin, Texas, shaved his head to show his husker spirit.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right. and his teammates arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington sings to himself while he listens to music as the team arrives for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team warms up before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple of Husker fans found their seats at the top of the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Khiah Lovan, left, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Derek Bremer, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Seth Weis of Omaha, enjoy some food and drinks after finding their seats.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Thurber, left, of Lincoln, and Patrick Yearley of Auburn, sport Husker gear outside Folsom Field prior to the game against Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Maurice Washington dance on the field prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry gets pumped up while entering the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ralphie the Buffalo mingles with fans during tailgating prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez's grandfather Rufus Martinez, and grandmother Pauline Martinez of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans take photos of a large Ralphie the Buffalo display prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
