Season tickets for Nebraska women's basketball go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. 

The Huskers' 18-game home schedule at Pinnacle Bank Arena features eight nonconference games in November and December, highlighted by in-state rival Creighton and national powerhouse Duke.

Nebraska's nine-game Big Ten home schedule includes games against Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana, Penn State, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Reserved season tickets are available for $180, while general admission adult season tickets are $90. General admission season tickets for youth and senior citizens are $54.

Fans can purchase tickets through Huskers.com here, by calling 800-8-BIG-RED or at the Nebraska Athletic ticket office.

