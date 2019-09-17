Husker running back Dedrick Mills' big performance was 'just a matter of time'

Dedrick Mills ran for 116 yards on 11 carries. Northern Illinois hadn’t given up 100 yards rushing to one back in 17 games.

Dedrick Mills ran like a loose horse in an open field on Saturday night. The usually-bruising back stretched his legs on a 60-yard gallop down the west sideline.

“I thought I had it all the way, but then I saw the dude come at the angle at the corner of my eye,” Mills said. “I should’ve picked up my legs a little more because that’s how he tackled me.”

“It felt great. It felt amazing,” Mills said.

After two tough weeks on the ground, Mills said he was more patient on Saturday waiting for holes to open up. Not “rushing the run,” he said.

“The offensive line is always giving us holes, but it was just a matter of time for me to slow down and be patient and actually find the holes and get them,” Mills said.

