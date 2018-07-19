Two of Nebraska’s key returning weapons on offense are on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football.

Senior Stanley Morgan and sophomore JD Spielman were among the 50 players announced Thursday. No Huskers has won the award, which was first handed out in 1994. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters took home the honor in 1999 with Stanford.

Morgan had a school-record 986 receiving yards last season, breaking 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers’ previous record of 942. Morgan finished second in the Big Ten in receiving yards and touchdowns and chose to return after considering leaving for the NFL.

The first time Spielman touched the ball in 2017, he returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown. He hasn’t slowed down since.

Spielman caught 55 passes for 830 yards, including 200 against Ohio State to set a single-game school record. He ranked 13th in the country in all-purpose yards and second among freshmen.

Morgan and Spielman accounted for 54 percent of Nebraska’s receiving yards in 2017 and 43 percent of the team’s receptions.

Both Morgan and Spielman will be critical in Scott Frost's new offensive system. Walters has said Morgan will be a "beast" in the scheme they're bringing from Central Florida. 

Morgan will speak at Big Ten media days next week. 

Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

