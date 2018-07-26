JD Spielman

JD Spielman averaged 157.8 all-purpose yards per game in Big Ten play. 

Nebraska sophomore JD Spielman was certainly the Huskers' most versatile player a season ago, finishing second in the country among freshman in all-purpose yards per game. 

Much of the same is expected from Spielman for 2018, which is why he was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday. Spielman is also on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given to the best wide receiver in the country, with senior Stanley Morgan.

Spielman caught 55 passes for 830 yards as a redshirt freshman. He made All-Big Ten as a wide receiver and returner. He took his first kickoff for a touchdown in the opener against Arkansas State. In a forgettable loss to Ohio State, Spielman set the school record for receiving yards in one game with 200. Spielman averaged 157.8 all-purpose yards per game in Big Ten play. 

The last Husker to be a finalist for the Hornung Award was Ameer Abdullah in 2014. 

This is the fourth preseason watch list to include a Husker. Tight end Jack Stoll made it for the Mackey Award and Caleb Lightbourn for the Ray Guy Award.

