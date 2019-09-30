LINCOLN — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost told the Huskers to put Saturday’s game behind them fast.
For the most part, it seemed like they listened.
The players speaking at Monday’s press conference were largely soft-spoken, straight-faced and somber. They redirected focus on their emotions about Saturday's 48-7 loss against Ohio State toward this week’s practices.
Frost said Monday’s practice was good and the team is excited for their upcoming game against Northwestern.
Though multiple questions were posed to players about their postgame reactions, they avoided the topic. The most quarterback Adrian Martinez would offer was he did accounting homework and watched NFL games during the infamous 24-hour-rule period.
“You know, don’t want to talk too much about (Saturday’s game)," Martinez said. "We’re moving onto this week, excited for the opportunity to play again."
Said cornerback Dicaprio Bootle: “Two things can happen after a loss. You can either sit there and sulk about it and be sad, or you can use the current week as a new opportunity to erase that, to make it right.”
Frost said he was aware of the contentious recent history between NU and Northwestern, noting the 2013 Nebraska win with a Hail Mary and Northwestern's overtime win last year.
Frost said Northwestern is a smart, disciplined team with a good defense. They’re physical and don’t allow players to run through tackles easily, he added.
“They make you earn whatever you get,” Frost said. “We’re of the mindset we’ve got to go earn whatever yards we get.”
Frost also addressed the criticism QB Adrian Martinez has received from fans and press after his performance Saturday. Frost said the team needs to work on protecting Martinez better after snaps.
“When he’s worried about where the snap is, worried about who’s coming on block, worried about receivers being in the right place, yeah that’s too much to put on a quarterback,” Frost said.
Looking forward, Frost said they need to improve on giving Martinez more time in the pocket to throw.
“I can't believe he needs to be defended," Frost said about Martinez's critics, be they in the media or fan base. "It’s just the nature of the game that the coach and the quarterback get all the praise and blame. That’s just the ups and downs of the game. I think Adrian will be just fine.”
Frost also seemed to look forward to the upcoming Oct. 19 bye week. He said after two more games, the team could take time to lick their wounds and heal up physically and mentally.
More quick hits from the press conference with Frost and players:
» Whether one calls it the flexbone or the double-wing — as Frost prefers — look for NU's triple option to remain to some degree in the offense. It had success during one drive against Ohio State when Dedrick Mills — who starred in the flexbone at Georgia Tech — had success at fullback.
"We have some personnel that I think can run it," Frost said. "You can't run that stuff unless you've been working on it. We've been working on it for a long time. Some of things we're running fit the defense that they gave us. I thought the guys went out and executed that well. ... We'll see more of that stuff going forward. I want that to be a piece of what we're doing. I think it's part of what Nebraska's been built on and the fabric of what we are that we need to get back to a little bit, and I think we've got the personnel to do it. We'll pick our spots."
» No changes to depth chart.
» Tight end Austin Allen said he thinks Frost is starting to see that the tight ends can be used more as receivers if needed.
I am a big supporter of Coach Frost, but I have to chuckle at the comment that he couldn't believe he has to defend Adrian Martinez. Hey, the fans aren't the ones showcasing the kid every opportunity that comes along! Nebraska and Coach Frost made those decisions even before his first game as a Husker. Can't have it both ways! You can't position an athlete to bask in all his glory but cry foul when his performance turns pedestrian and people call it out! Nebraska fans aren't stupid, they know quality football when they see it! AM has been off all season, he looks more like a freshman this year than last. And, at basically the halfway mark (5 of 12 games), he's losing time to make this season memorable.
