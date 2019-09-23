Nebraska safety Eli Sullivan saw the "look" in the eyes of his quarterback. He's seen it before, too, when sophomore Adrian Martinez finds his rhythm and starts to go to work on a defense. When that happens, Sullivan said, he's glad he's not out there trying to defend Martinez.
Martinez got that look in the second half of a 42-38 comeback win over Illinois. Many Husker players agreed that the Martinez they were used to seeing in training camp showed up in a game when Nebraska needed him most — down 14 points.
NU coach Scott Frost — Martinez's strongest defender — said he played hard in the win.
"You shouldn't need anybody to tell you to play as hard as you can, and I don't think Adrian does, but I definitely saw the Adrian I expected to see for the majority of that game, and I don't expect to see anything else going forward," Frost said.
Martinez has improved in recent weeks, Frost said, to making imperfect plays work for the offense.
"Good players still go make something happen," Frost said. "But you have to be decisive and playing fast to make that happen. I thought he was a lot more decisive with his reads and took off when he needed to."
Though it wasn't ideal for NU to be down 14 points to Illinois, Martinez said, it was fun "when you see the look in the other guys' eyes and they know and you know we're going to go in there and score. That's what we were that game."
What went right at game's end?
"We took care of the football," said Martinez, who contributed to two of NU's four fumbles. "We just had the right mindset. And people were doing their jobs, executing and making the plays work."
Nebraska will need Martinez's A game for Ohio State, which rolls into town this weekend, bringing ESPN's "College GameDay" in tow. It has been 12 years since GameDay has been to Lincoln, and Frost said the week will be "fun" for him and "special" for the program.
"Our guys need to learn how to operate and flourish in that environment," Frost said.
» Frost said he knew it was only a matter of time before Wan'Dale Robinson was a real weapon for the team. Robinson scored three touchdowns and contributed 168 yards Saturday.
According to Frost, Robinson had come up to him several times saying, "I got you. Give me the ball."
Frost said he still called what he thought would benefit the offense, but he thinks the team will have to create more opportunities for Robinson to get the ball.
Robinson will practice mostly as a receiver due to the position's short depth, but Frost said the freshman knows running back rules well enough to sub in if needed.
Robinson's teammates weren't surprised by the true freshman's point-heavy debut at the Illinois game.
"I'm so happy I recruited him," Cam Taylor-Britt said. "We finally let him off his leash and let him play his ball and that's what we were expecting."
Said tight end Jack Stoll: "Everyone knew he was going to end up being a playmaker and the fact it happened so soon is even better."
» Frost expects Ohio State to play well in offense, defense, and special teams on Saturday.
"There's no question in my mind that Ohio State is a better team than they were last year," Frost said.
Regardless, Frost expects the Huskers to learn how to be comfortable in high-pressure situations.
With GameDay coming to Lincoln for the first time since 2007, Frost said the team needs to maintain focus. Frost said he wasn't too worried for his players because the buzz of highly publicized game days didn't affect him much during his football career.
The publicity does offer a Nebraska a special opportunity to highlight the Husker football program, Frost said.
"It's gonna be great to get some national attention here in Lincoln," Frost said. "If we weren't improving, getting better, and going in a really good direction that was obvious to a lot of people, we wouldn't have those guys on ESPN coming into town."
Frost said he wouldn't be surprised if fans set an attendance record for GameDay on Saturday.
"That's just what you expect from Nebraska fans," he said.
» Looking forward to Saturday's home game against Ohio State, players commented on the team's home-game habits.
Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels said the team spends Saturday mornings before late games enjoying their time together and studying plays.
"It's the calm before the storm," Daniels said.
Inside Linebacker Mohamed Barry said the loud environment revs up him and the other defenders.
"It just makes everything real. For me everything goes slow motion, my heart is pounding," Barry said. "I think that's when I'm at my best."
Though Barry did say much of the hype surrounding GameDay is just entertainment for the fans.
"All of that is an illusion," he said. "Praise and blame is all the same as they say. It doesn't matter."
The team's job, according to Barry, is to focus on watching film, practicing hard and executing Saturday.
» Nebraska's players were sore after the Illinois game, Frost said, and he highlighted a few of them — including receiver JD Spielman — for their toughness. NU practiced in just helmets Monday and not shoulder pads, in part because of the physical nature of Saturday's game.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs in a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Aaron Hall, left, and his son Landon, 7, wait for the start of the Nebraska-Illinois game outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs in a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez signals a first down in the third quarter.
Illinois' Tony Adams tackles Nebraska's JD Spielman in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, talks with Illinois' Reggie Corbin at the end of the game.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a fourth quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, goes for two to tie the game at 35 as Illinois' Jartavius Martin defends in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez breaks a tackle from Illinois' Oluwole Betiku Jr. in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois's Jartavius Martin scoops up a fumble from Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor, left, breaks up a pass intended for Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, and Marquel Dismuke, right, try to bring down Illinois' Reggie Corbin in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington leaps over Illinois' Jake Hansen on a five-yard run late in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll scores a first quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson, top, is upended by Illinois' Sydney Brown in the first quarter. Robinson held onto the ball for the reception.
Illinois' Kerby Joseph, left, drags Nebraska's Maurice Washington out of bounds in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson breaks a tackle from Illinois; Nolan Bernat to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll, front, celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown with teammate Austin Allen.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker, right, in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, center left, fumbles the football in the second quarter.
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs after making a catch on Nebraska's opening drive as Illinois' Sydney Brown pursues at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks a pass away from JD Spielman on Nebraska's opening drive at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks Nebraska's Dedrick Mills out of bounds in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Reggie Corbin scores on a 66-yard run on the opening drive against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Kurt Rafdal warms up before the start of the Nebraska-Illinois football game.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws the ball around after arriving at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Nebraska's Austin Allen warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
Sarah Sindelar, left, and Ryan Ossell wait under a tree before the start of Nebraska-Illinois game in Champaign, Illinois.
Aaron Hall, left, and his son Landon, 7, wait for the start of the Nebraska-Illinois game outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
A sign at Memorial Stadium in Champaign shows the distance from the stadium to the other stadiums in the Big 10.
Nebraska fans cheer as the buses carrying the Nebraska football team arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Nebraska fan Noah Ross walks to Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, to see the Huskers take on Illinois.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson arrives at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, for the football game against Illinois.
Nebraska fans wait outside of the stadium for the Nebraska football team to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks a pass away from JD Spielman on Nebraska's opening drive at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for 18 yards as Illinois' Tarique Barnes tackles him late in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills stiff-arms Illinois' Sydney Brown while scoring a touchdown with about 2 minutes left in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez breaks for a long run ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes blocks Illinois' Ayo Shogbonyo in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson gets hoisted by Matt Farniok after scoring against Illinois.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass against Nebraska in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against Illinois.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson celebrates the win over Illinois.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches Lane McCallum attempt a fourth quarter field goal against Illinois.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez tries to slip a tackle from Delano Ware.
Illinois' Lovie Smith coaches against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois' Lovie Smith talks to the officials after they waved off a block-in-the-back call against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska's Lane McCallum misses a fourth quarter field goal against Illinois as Isaac Armstrong holds at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost celebrates the Huskers' victory against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hugs Miles Jones after the Huskers defeated Illinois at Illinois' Memorial Stadium.
