LINCOLN — Like the rest of the country, Scott Frost and Nebraska are ready for college football.
The Nebraska coach held a 20-minute press conference Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium ahead of Saturday's season opener against South Alabama. Among other topics, the coach broke down portions of the depth chart, how fast the offense can be and which players earned Blackshirts.
"We're better at almost every position, we're better at every single position group, I believe," Frost said. "I think we're going to be better on special teams and more talented. And that's all great. But we have to go out as a team and play like we've been practicing and try to earn some wins."
» Frost listed 14 players who received Blackshirts on Monday: Linemen Carlos Davis, Darrion Daniels, Khalil Davis and Ben Stille; outside linebackers Caleb Tannor and Alex Davis; inside linebackers Mohamed Barry, Collin Miller and Will Honas; and defensive backs Lamar Jackson, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams, Dicaprio Bootle and Cam Taylor.
» Nebraska's captain quartet of quarterback Adrian Martinez, offensive lineman Matt Farniok, defensive lineman Darrion Daniels and linebacker Barry were the clear choices of the team, Frost said.
"A lot of guys got votes," Frost said, "but those four were clearly the leading vote-getters."
» Frost said running back Dedrick Mills has better breakaway speed than he expected and surprised coaches with how quickly he caught on to the offense. The junior college transfer is listed as a co-No. 1 with Maurice Washington on the depth chart.
"I expect he'll be on the field for the first play come Saturday," Frost said of Mills.
» Asked about how many points per game he'd like to score this year, Frost said he worries about such things during the offseason and maybe bye weeks. But 30 points per game is a good place to start, he said.
» No. 1 center Cameron Jurgens might be on a "pitch count" early on as NU eases him back to full-time play following an offseason lower-body injury that kept the redshirt freshman out for a portion of fall camp.
