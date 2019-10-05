Wind will be a factor this afternoon.

A steady 15-20 mph wind has been howling through Memorial Stadium all afternoon. Flags in the north end zone are blowing east. Flags in the south are blowing west. So passes and kicks could be a bit wonky today.

» Saturday is homecoming, which this decade has been good news for Nebraska.

NU is 9-1 on homecoming since 2010. Those wins include a 34-27 win over Ohio State in 2011, the largest comeback win in program history, and a 30-27 win over Wisconsin in 2012.

Nebraska has generally scheduled down for homecoming. It's played Illinois three times on this day in the last nine years.

The only loss in the 2010s so far was last year, a 42-28 loss to Purdue.

Nebraska is 81-23-4 all time in homecoming games.

» This is Nebraska’s first afternoon game in a month.

NU played three straight night games, going 2-1. The last afternoon game was a 34-31 overtime loss at Colorado.

It’s the first afternoon home game for Nebraska since Oct. 20, 2018, a 53-28 win over Minnesota.

» If Nebraska loses and Oklahoma beats Kansas, the Sooners will overtake Nebraska as the No. 5 all-time winningest team in college football. Both currently have 900 wins.