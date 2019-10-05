A steady 15-20 mph wind has been howling through Memorial Stadium all afternoon. Flags in the north end zone are blowing east. Flags in the south are blowing west. So passes and kicks could be a bit wonky today.
» Saturday is homecoming, which this decade has been good news for Nebraska.
Creighton Nienhueser, 6, sits on his father Riley Nienhueser's shoulders waiting for the Nebraska Unity Walk before they take on Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The Nienhuesers are from Sidney , NE.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson scores a touchdown past Northwestern's Bryce Jackson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson scores a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels drops Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is upended after making a catch against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is upended after making a catch against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Nebraska marching band relax amongst the columns Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, prior to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Nienhueser, 6, sits on his father Riley Nienhueser's shoulders waiting for the Nebraska Unity Walk before they take on Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The Nienhuesers are from Sidney , NE.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Ada Ramaekers, left, and her sister Allie eat hotdogs Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, before going to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.