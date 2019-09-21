CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Two key starters for Nebraska are in Illinois while the kicking situation will remain fluid for at least another week.
Included on NU's 74-man travel roster are left tackle Brenden Jaimes and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, both of whom suffered injuries of unknown severity last weekend against Northern Illinois. Both practiced in a limited capacity this week.
Both Jaimes and Taylor-Britt warmed up with their teammates prior to kickoff. Taylor-Britt caught punts and kicks as one of NU's returners. Jaimes came out with the rest of the Husker offensive linemen and went through drills.
Starting kicker Barret Pickering is not listed on the travel roster and won't play for a fourth straight time to open the season. New club-soccer addition Matt Waldoch also didn't make the trip, as coach Scott Frost indicated earlier this week, and neither did freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen. Present are punter Isaac Armstrong, converted safety Lane McCallum and William Przystup, who has handled kickoff duties the last two games.
Nebraska brought 81 players to Colorado. With the number restricted in Big Ten play, Huskers who didn't travel this time are Pickering, Jorgensen, receiver Kade Warner, defensive lineman Tate Wildeman, offensive lineman Brant Banks and true freshman defensive backs Noa Pola-Gates and Myles Farmer.
Eleven true freshmen are on the travel roster: Bryce Benhart, Darien Chase, Chris Hickman, Rahmir Johnson, Luke McCaffrey, Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome, Ethan Piper, Luke Reimer, Wan'Dale Robinson and Javin Wright.
More quick notes from pregame:
» This is the travel trip for Nebraska's marching band, so, if you hear Hail Varsity blaring after a Nebraska touchdown, you'll know why.
» McCallum looked decent in warmups, hitting from 32 and 37 yards against the wind. Beyond 40 yards, though, McCallum struggled.
» There's a chance the teams and their respective fans get wet during the game. Spotty showers have dotted eastern Iowa and central Illinois throughout the day. There doesn't appear to have been anything severe, but some rain may pop up over Memorial Stadium.
Radar as of 6:25. Champaign is right next to Urbana. Strong southern breeze pushing rain north for now. pic.twitter.com/ahvKlRNwxl
» The wind will be a factor in the passing and kicking game. The same southern breeze that may push rain north of the stadium comes through Memorial Stadium to create a kind of wind tunnel. Husker fans saw it in the 2015 Nebraska-Illinois game — a rainy, cold, miserable affair — and will likely see the wind portion of it, at least to some degree. The wind will move right to left on your TV screen.
Frost and offensive coordinator Troy Walters already hinted during the week that they'd like to "finish drives" in the end zone so as not to bring NU's kicking issues front and center with a field goal attempt of any length. When NU is moving into that south wind, pay particular attention to how they approach third and fourth downs.
» Illinois rolled with blue jerseys and orange numbers for its uniform. The numbers are hard to read. Not Nebraska 2014 vs. Illinois hard to read — nothing will ever be that hard to read — but be advised.
Aaron Hall, left, and his son Landon, 7, wait for the start of the Nebraska and Illinois in Champaign, Ill at Memorial Stadium. Aaron is originally from Fremont, Nebraska but now lives in St Louis. This will be Landon's first Husker game.
Photos: Nebraska opens Big Ten play against Illinois
1 of 15
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs after making a catch on Nebraska's opening drive as Illinois' Sydney Brown pursues at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks a pass away from JD Spielman on Nebraska's opening drive at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks Nebraska's Dedrick Mills out of bounds in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Reggie Corbin scores on a 66-yard run on the opening drive against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kurt Rafdal warms up before the start of the Illnois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws the ball around after arriving at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Sindelar, left and Ryan Ossell wait under a tree before the start of Nebraska and Illinois game in Champaign, Ill at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aaron Hall, left, and his son Landon, 7, wait for the start of the Nebraska and Illinois in Champaign, Ill at Memorial Stadium. Aaron is originally from Fremont, Nebraska but now lives in St Louis. This will be Landon's first Husker game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at Memorial Stadium in Champagne shows the distance from the stadium to the other stadiums in the Big 10.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer as the buses carrying the Nebraska football team arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Noah Ross walks to Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill to see the Huskers take on Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Ross is from Quad Cities, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson arrives at Memorial Stadium in Champagne for football game against Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait outside of the stadium for the Nebraska football team to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
