Noah Vedral

Scott Frost, right, chats with Noah Vedral, left, during pregame warmups. Vedral is poised to make his first career start in place of the injured Adrian Martinez.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is not suited up for the game an hour ahead of kickoff and will not play against Minnesota.

Presumed starter Noah Vedral, true freshman Luke McCaffrey and Andrew Bunch all warmed up in the north end . Martinez later stood on the TCF Bank Stadium field with his position mates in a red coat watching the proceedings. After that the sophomore spoke with fans and signed a few autographs.

Martinez had started 15 straight games for the Huskers. He turned in one of his best performances at NU last year, accounting for 125 rushing yards and going 25 of 29 passing for 276 yards in a 53-28 victory.

Nebraska will not issue travel rosters to media members until about 10 minutes before kickoff. Travel rosters are typically issued 60-90 minutes ahead of time.

Another key Husker skill position player, receiver JD Spielman, appears likely to play. The junior who leads NU in receptions this season was catching punts in full uniform and participating in warmups.

» Wind should be the biggest weather factor for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. AccuWeather calls for gusts to lessen as the game goes on, but will start around 15-22 mph coming out of the north. Passing and kicking will be considerably more difficult for offenses moving right to left on the FS1 broadcast.

The forecast calls for 38 degrees at kickoff and as low as 36 by 10 p.m., with precipitation percentages hovering between 35% and 42%. Light flurries began falling at TCF Bank Stadium around 5 p.m.

Don't expect Nebraska running backs to wear sleeves. NU running backs coach Ryan Held reminded this week that sleeves are against team rules for backs because it hinders the feel for the football. Receivers warmed up in all red spandex wearing black face covers that gave them a ninja-like appearance.​

Photos: Nebraska travels to Minnesota

1 of 15

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription