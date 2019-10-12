MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is not suited up for the game an hour ahead of kickoff and will not play against Minnesota.
Presumed starter Noah Vedral, true freshman Luke McCaffrey and Andrew Bunch all warmed up in the north end . Martinez later stood on the TCF Bank Stadium field with his position mates in a red coat watching the proceedings. After that the sophomore spoke with fans and signed a few autographs.
Martinez had started 15 straight games for the Huskers. He turned in one of his best performances at NU last year, accounting for 125 rushing yards and going 25 of 29 passing for 276 yards in a 53-28 victory.
Nebraska will not issue travel rosters to media members until about 10 minutes before kickoff. Travel rosters are typically issued 60-90 minutes ahead of time.
Another key Husker skill position player, receiver JD Spielman, appears likely to play. The junior who leads NU in receptions this season was catching punts in full uniform and participating in warmups.
» Wind should be the biggest weather factor for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. AccuWeather calls for gusts to lessen as the game goes on, but will start around 15-22 mph coming out of the north. Passing and kicking will be considerably more difficult for offenses moving right to left on the FS1 broadcast.
The forecast calls for 38 degrees at kickoff and as low as 36 by 10 p.m., with precipitation percentages hovering between 35% and 42%. Light flurries began falling at TCF Bank Stadium around 5 p.m.
Don't expect Nebraska running backs to wear sleeves. NU running backs coach Ryan Held reminded this week that sleeves are against team rules for backs because it hinders the feel for the football. Receivers warmed up in all red spandex wearing black face covers that gave them a ninja-like appearance.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Danny Lugo, left, of Minnesota, coaches his son Marley, 10, on how to use hand warmers before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Lewis, left, of Minnesota, and his son, Joe, 11, prepare for the cold weather before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota football fans walk around TCF Bank Stadium before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Carmen Vorderstrasse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, shouts "Go Big Red" with a sign in hand as the Huskers arrive prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
TCF Bank Stadium is reflected in a puddle prior to the college game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ben Sexton, 10, Des Moines, Iowa, sports a Minnesotans for Nebraska hat prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral a potential starting quarterback arrives with the Huskers prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota fans tailgate together prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A Minnesota and Nebraska flag is displayed in tailgating areas prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.