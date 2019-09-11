Troy Walters

Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters said he needs to get more receivers involved in NU's offense after playing three for most of the game at Colorado. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Troy Walters is to blame for not playing more receivers in Nebraska's 34-31 loss at Colorado. 

That's according to NU's offensive coordinator on Wednesday, Troy Walters, who also coaches the Husker receivers. 

Nebraska primarily used three wideouts at CU — JD Spielman, Wan'Dale Robinson and Kanawai Noa, with a little bit of Mike Williams, too. Walters said he didn't use enough backups, and he needs to trust more receivers to run NU's offense. 

"We've got to get more guys going, and that's on me," Walters said Wednesday. "I've got to get guys in early, get them in the flow of the game, because we're going to need the depth as we continue the season. I'll place all the blame on me. ... If JD, Wan'Dale and Kanawai, if they're the only ones playing, they're going to get worn down by the end of the season." 

Walters mentioned Williams, Jaevon McQuitty, Jaron Woodyard — who didn't travel to CU because of an undisclosed injury — Darien Chase and Miles Jones as receivers who will play more often. 

NU's receivers have 14 catches this season. Spielman and Robinson account for 13 of them.

Walters wants backup receivers to "play fast" and know what they're doing in games. Hesitancy breaks up the purpose of Nebraska's up-tempo, no huddle offense. 

"If we play fast, then we'll get to where we need to be, and the quarterbacks will have confidence in us," Walters said. 

More quick hits from Wednesday's availability after practice:

» Walters remains pleased with Noa, who doesn't have a catch yet this season. 

"Sometimes the read doesn't go to him, or Adrian (Martinez) throws somewhere else," Walters said. "But we've got to get him more in the mix, we've got to get balls to him, we've got to get him touches. He's a great route runner." 

» Northern Illinois' aggressive defense will create some negative plays, but also present opportunities for big plays on offense, too. Walters said NIU is a good opponent for Nebraska to play right now because the Huskies play hard and commit to their scheme. If NU does the same, it should play well. 

"It's kind of feast or famine," Walters said. 

» Offensive line coach Greg Austin said Nebraska's between-the-tackles runs are averaging five yards. NU just hasn't called many of them. 

» Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said he believes Martinez needs to get involved more quickly in the run game because it gets him more involved in the game." 

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Husker mascots, past and present

In 2003, to celebrate the unveiling of the University of Nebraska's new and improved Herbie Husker, the Omaha World-Herald published a chronology of long-forgotten mascots of seasons past. These are their stories.

1 of 20

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription