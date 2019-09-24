LINCOLN — Justin Fields is a different kind of quarterback. And Nebraska's defense is adjusting accordingly.
The Ohio State QB offers more of a mobile threat than any of the Huskers' first four opponents. In addition to completing 66 of 95 passes for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions, he has run for 150 on 34 carries (4.4 average).
"He's a really good football player," NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. "He's going to be a good challenge for us."
Freshman Luke McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Matt Masker are simulating Fields on the scout team, Chinander said. Meanwhile, the Blackshirts are making sure they account for what Fields can do.
For example, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said his unit is planning to hold coverages a few beats longer this week because of how Fields can extend plays with his legs.
"The one thing it changes is your calls and how you operate in the calls," Chinander said. "You have to always account for the quarterback in the run game. You're almost playing option football a lot when that quarterback is a viable option."
Other quick hits from Tuesday's practice:
» Matt Waldoch is with the team and kicking after joining the roster last week from the club soccer team. Special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said he had a good day Tuesday.
» OSU running backs J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague offer different challenges, Chinander said. Dobbins is a cutback/power threat, and Teague brings a speed element.
» Nebraska hasn't seen an offensive line as good as Ohio State's, Chinander said, but the Buckeyes haven't seen a D-line as good as the Huskers' either.
