LINCOLN — Nebraska was "dealt a bad hand" with its placekicking situation this season, coach Scott Frost said Thursday. The Huskers will make due with it for at least one more week.
NU officially added club soccer player Matt Waldoch to the roster this week, but the sophomore from Geneva, Illinois, likely won't make the trip to Illinois this weekend, Frost said. Traveling will be William Przystup — who has handled kickoffs the last two games — along with punter/kicker Isaac Armstrong and Lane McCallum, a safety who began kicking again in recent weeks. Scholarship starter Barret Pickering remains out with an unspecified injury.
"They've done a pretty good job, but it's not a situation you want to be in," Frost said. "So hopefully we'll be through it soon and can put it all in our rearview mirror."
Other notes from Frost:
» Nebraska's total defensive snaps seen (238) are the fourth most among all FBS schools. Frost said part of that has been good with big plays on offense, but it's also bad because of the offense's three-and-outs.
"I think it's been higher than we want," Frost said.
» The run game continues to improve, Frost said. One "speed" factor has been true freshman Rahmir Johnson, who debuted last weekend.
"He's definitely a guy that can do great things with the ball in his hands," Frost said.
» Junior college transfer and defensive lineman Jahkeem Green "is getting really close to being ready" to play, Frost said. His redshirt status will likely depend on any injuries on the D-Line.
» Nebraska will address its last open scholarship next week.
» Asked about potentially winning the program's 900th game this weekend, Frost said Nebraska belongs in the conversation with the few other blue-blood programs who have reached that plateau.
» Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey remains a redshirt target, Frost said, though NU would like to get him some playing time, if possible, in the near future. He added that backup Noah Vedral "is practicing at a really high level. I think he could come in and win games for us."
Frost said Vedral — who is in his third year in the offense — is strong at dictating tempo and making crisp decisions. His arm strength has grown considerably as well.
» Frost wouldn't comment further on the status of left tackle Brenden Jaimes and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt. Both suffered injuries against Northern Illinois but practiced to varying degrees this week.
