Mario Verduzco

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Wednesday that the mistakes of quarterback Adrian Martinez in NU's season opener are not acceptable and will be coached harder this week. 

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco mourned and "get pissed at myself" over the struggles of sophomore Adrian Martinez for 24 hours after NU's 35-21 win over South Alabama, so by Wednesday, he'd already turned the page from Martinez's surprising struggles and looked ahead to a rebound game at Colorado. 

But Verduzco pulled no punches — on his quarterback or himself — when asked Martinez performed in the season opener. 

“Both of us were piss poor," Verduzco said. "He’s just a young guy, man. I’m in charge of getting him ready to go and I didn’t do a very good job. I gotta get better.”

Verduzco said he wished he'd been harder on Martinez during the preceding week of practice, especially as it pertained to "getting his eyeballs in the right place," or reading the defense. 

"I was distraught, if you want to call it that, Saturday night, but when I came in and watched the tape, all that stuff is just simple stuff," Verduzco said. "The interception he threw, his eyeballs weren't in the right place, and he knows better than that. He hasn't done that all camp." 

Verduzco said he's now "fired up" to coach Martinez into a better second game. 

Martinez can't worry about bad snaps, Verduzco said, even when they have an impact. 

"That doesn't have anything to do with having his frickin eyeballs in the right place on an interception," Verduzco said. 

Verduzco said he didn't see any hesitancy in Martinez's running ability — coach Scott Frost said this week he wants Martinez to run like an I-back — but also didn't see the "fire" Martinez had in practice or last season. 

"We made sure to explain that to him," Verduzco said. "I had a good talk with him on Sunday. We're good to go. 

More quick notes from Wednesday's media availability: 

» Receiver Kade Warner — who missed the season opener — was in pads today. Kicker Barret Pickering was not. Pickering missed the season opener as well. 

» Offensive line coach Greg Austin was noncommittal about which center would play when in Saturday's game. It's dependent, Austin said, on center Cameron Jurgens' overall health — as it relates to an undisclosed injury — and the number of repetitions he's getting in practice. 

Austin said offensive linemen played hard, while making a couple mental errors. 

