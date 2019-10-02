A fired-up Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters told reporters Wednesday that the Huskers need a "get back on track week" after the entire unit struggled in a 48-7 loss to Ohio State. The Huskers threw for just 47 yards as Adrian Martinez tossed three interceptions, drawing sharp criticism on social media from fans.
Coach Scott Frost strongly defended quarterback Adrian Martinez on Monday. Walters did much the same Wednesday in an indirect way.
"Everyone's job is important, right?" Walters said. "In this offense if ten guys are doing their job and one guy's not, it's not going to work. The interceptions, a lot of times the quarterback's going to get blamed for it. No. No, it's all of us. It's the receivers not running the right routes or not getting the right depth or not being detailed, it's the running backs, it's the offensive line giving the quarterback a little extra time — more protection. Is the quarterback making the right read? It's all of us. Coaches calling a better play. It's all of us."
Walters also coaches the receivers, and he said those players "have done a good job" this week of being in the "right place at the right time" for Martinez, giving the sophomore confidence "we're going to be where we're supposed to be."
"Our job as receivers is to give the quarterback an accurate picture," Walters said. "When he gives his third step, his fifth step, whatever it is, we're where we're supposed to be, and he trusts we're going to get there. Right now, I don't know if there's that trust, so we've worked hard this week and feel like the quarterback understands we're going to be where we're supposed to be."
Walters said Nebraska will simplify its offense so receivers can play faster and at full speed more often. Should NU face another pass rusher the caliber of Ohio State's Chase Young — Walters said he expects to face Young again in the Big Ten Championship — the Huskers will have to give more help, via chip blocks from tight ends and running backs, to the offensive tackles.
More quick hits:
» Nebraska still seems to lack a deep receiving threat, but Jaron Woodyard — seemingly healthy from an undisclosed injury — is ready to get more of a look this week. Kanawai Noa has good technique, Walters said, but is more of a "possession receiver" for the Huskers.
» While NU had success with the double wing formation, Walters said, coaches didn't want to waste some of the plays in the formation on a game where the score was already out of hand.
