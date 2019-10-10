Husker practice report, Oct. 10: Scott Frost not revealing playing status of injured players

LINCOLN — While Nebraska's travel roster is rounding into form, the status of players at multiple key positions remains unclear.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Thursday the team either doesn't know or won't reveal who will be its starting kicker and quarterback Saturday night against Minnesota. He said starting quarterback Adrian Martinez will travel along with fellow QBs Noah Vedral, Luke McCaffrey and Andrew Bunch, though that doesn't necessarily mean Martinez will play.
When asked specifically about Martinez and receiver JD Spielman — both left last week's game with injuries — Frost replied "We gotta go play well."
At kicker, Frost said former club soccer player Matt Waldoch will be in Minneapolis with the team. He said Kearney grad and freshman walk-on Gabe Heins has also been performing well in practice and acknowledged Lane McCallum's contributions as well.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
With injuries to their top two kickers, Frost said NU is "just trying to piece it together."
"There's a lot of things making (the competition) reset every week," Frost said. "Injuries and competition and trying to find the best formula. Seems like we've had to do that math every week."
Other quick hits from Frost's five minutes with reporters:
» The coach said the team had its best Monday practice ever and went through a good install session Tuesday. NU is prepared and knows what it's doing, he said.
» Opportunities for receivers are there to be had regardless of whether Spielman plays Saturday, Frost said. The wait continues for somebody to step up.
» Frost reiterated what offensive coaches said Wednesday that running back Maurice Washington has responded well to his first-half benching last Saturday. The goal remains for him to be healthy and effective for four quarters against Minnesota.
» A colder weather day is ideal for football, Frost said. But snow and wind could be the biggest factor in the game.
26 times Nebraska football won — or lost — on a last-minute score since 2000
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ummmm, Iowa 2018?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.