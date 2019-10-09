Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez was injured during Nebraska's game against Northwestern on Saturday. 

LINCOLN — Encouraging news this morning from Husker football practice. 

Adrian Martinez (knee) and JD Spielman (undisclosed) were both in pads for practice Wednesday. Martinez was helped off the field Saturday after being tackled short of the line-of-gain on the final play of the third quarter. He limped directly to the medical tent, then watched the fourth quarter with ice on his knee from the sideline. He had to be helped off the field after the 13-10 win. 

Speilman didn't play most of the second half, and sat on the bench with only two catches. 

Backup quarterback Noah Vedral has been taking first-team snaps this week, and Spielman has been "limited," offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday. 

Coach Scott Frost said Monday they'll make a determination later in the week if Martinez will play. He's currently third in the Big Ten in offensive yards per game.

Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said the confidence in Vedral is high because of how well he knows the offense. He knew Vedral had a good grasp of the offense back at UCF when, in his first appearance as a freshman, he correctly changed the protection of the line before a play. 

Walters said multiple wide receivers are getting first-team reps this week in place of Spielman. Kade Warner appears to be healthy enough to play, Walters said. He's seen the field just once as a sophomore after a productive freshman season. Jaron Woodyard, the junior college transfer who has yet to record a catch this year, is working with the first-team offense, too. 

Some other quick notes from practice:  

» Offensive line coach Greg Austin said if the snaps are bad, it is on the whole offensive line, and not just the center. 

» Walters said Nebraska will do little to no prep for the potentially cold and snowy weather. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck told reporters this week the Gophers are doing quite a bit to prepare, including having wide receivers dip hands in cold buckets before going out for passes. 

Walters said the cold is a mindset, and they've played in the snow before, a 9-6 win over Michigan State last year at home. 

» Yet again, kicker Barret Pickering was not in pads. 

