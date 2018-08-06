LINCOLN — Four fall practices are enough to convince Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander of at least one thing.

This group of defensive backs is better than the one he saw a few months ago.

Chinander spoke for more than 20 minutes Monday morning inside the Hawks Center. His strongest statement came when he was asked about the trust level of his secondary, which includes a mix of returning and new contributors.

"In spring, I'll tell you honestly, it was not very high," Chinander said. "Right now, I'm really thrilled. I think definitely that's the most improved unit on the team. By no stretch of the imagination are we ready to roll yet — we're not ready to go out there and play a game yet — but that unit as a whole ... that group has taken a huge, huge step in fall camp. I think we're all pleasantly surprised with it."

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Other quick hits from the workout:

» Chinander said veteran players have done a better job leading and being vocal leaders. Among the leaders in terms of scheme knowledge is Central Florida transfer Tre Neal, who Chinander said already knows answers to questions before coaches ask them.

» Seniors Aaron Williams (safety) and Luke Gifford (outside linebacker) have also looked good after suffering a variety of injuries in 2017, Chinander said.

» Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt repeated the name of true freshman Caleb Tannor as someone he's liked during workouts. He said he would like to play about five outside 'backers during games.

» The kicker competition is also ongoing between true freshman Barret Pickering and redshirt freshman walk-on Cole Frahm, Dewitt said. Punter Caleb Lightbourn will likely handle kickoff duties.

» Corners Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Bootle both pointed to work ethic and mental focus for why they improved in the offseason. Both added they like the true freshmen, including Cam Taylor.

Photos: 2018 Husker Camp Countdown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

1 of 49

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription