Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is the only true freshman starter on Nebraska's depth chart. The reason?
"The biggest thing is he had a lot of 'wow' plays," Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday of Robinson's performance during camp. "He made plays and, as coaches, we said 'wow.' We've got to get him on the field. We've got to get the ball in his hands, because he's dynamic."
Walters said Robinson made big plays from both the running back and receiver positions.
"All over the field, all over the field," Walters said. "As a returner, as a running back, as a receiver, when he gets the ball in his hands, something exciting can happen. Very excited for his debut."
More quick hits from Wednesday's practice:
» Nebraska backup quarterback Noah Vedral said he learned last week he'd be No. 2 behind starter Adrian Martinez. Vedral said he's worked hard on keeping his weight between 195 and 200 pounds and learned to watch and manipulate safeties better.
» Walters said he was confident Nebraska is "going to be able to run the football with the guys leading the way up front."
» The return of redshirt freshman center Cameron Jurgens "definitely" makes a difference to NU's offensive line, Walters said.
"It's just a matter of getting him on the field," Walters said. "Once he's on the field, man, you notice a difference. He's able to move guys, he's athletic, he comes off the football, he's a nasty offensive lineman. Really sets the tone up front."
Walters said he, coach Scott Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin will discuss before Saturday's game how many snaps Jurgens will take.
» Walters said Nebraska will be "smart" with how it uses its top skill players — like JD Spielman and Robinson — on special teams, but they intend to use them as starters.
"We're going to have a lot of starters on special teams to set the tone," he said.
