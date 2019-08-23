Nebraska football officially unveiled its new black alternate uniform for the 2019 season earlier this week. Now coach Scott Frost says he wants to build off of the jerseys that honor the Husker defense.
The black jersey — complete with the skull and crossbones logo of the Blackshirts — was one Frost said he had considered well before he became coach in Lincoln. Of all the alternates NU has had, none specifically honored the defense.
The coach added that he’d like a home and away version of the alternate as soon as next year.
“Down the road, I’d like to see it be a tradition that if the defense has a great game and holds an opponent under so many points that they earn the right to wear Blackshirts the next week,” Frost said. “And I think that would be another source of pride for our defense.”
Frost said players have understood the standards of the black jerseys since former All-Americans Grant Wistrom and Jason Peter spoke to the team in fall camp a year ago.
“More than understanding it better, I think they’re embodying it more right now,” Frost said. “I’m excited for that group, because they look entirely different than they did a year ago. We still gotta play like we’ve been practicing, but it looks pretty good right now.”
Nebraska will know who its four season-long captains are soon.
Frost said Friday morning that players would vote on captains later in the day. The election didn’t come sooner, Frost said, because he wanted to see leaders emerge throughout fall camp before choices were made. One difference from past Nebraska tradition, he added, is the group may not be entirely players in their final year.
“It probably might not, could not, possibly not be four seniors,” Frost said. “But it’s going to be the best two leaders on offense and the best two on ‘D.’”
Senior inside linebacker Mohamed Barry appears to be one clear choice among a Blackshirts group strong on leadership. True sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez would break recent Husker precedent if his likely selection happens.
Nebraska elected four senior captains last season in receiver Stanley Morgan, offensive lineman Jerald Foster, defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg and linebacker Luke Gifford.
Quick hits
» Running back Maurice Washington’s status is still unclear for the Aug. 31 opener. Frost said the school is still gathering more information.
“Want to do what’s right; also want to do what’s best for the kid,” Frost said. “I think it’s getting close to a point in time where we’re going to make a decision. But nothing’s final yet.”
» Frost said an injury to defensive lineman Chris Walker is “a little more extended” with a “patellar tendon issue.” Walker had surgery on it and will be out for “a month or so,” Frost said, adding “hopefully we’ll get him back before the year’s over.”
The sophomore from Lincoln East appeared in his first game last season, recording a tackle against Bethune-Cookman. He also traveled for the contest at Ohio State.
» Frost still wants to talk to quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco on which quarterback between Luke McCaffrey and Noah Vedral will be No. 2 behind starter Adrian Martinez. McCaffrey, a true freshman, still has a redshirt year available; Vedral, a sophomore, does not.
“Luke and Noah are both playing at a really high level right now, both doing some good things, and I’d feel good about either one of them going into a ballgame,” Frost said. He added that, with Andrew Bunch and Matt Masker, NU’s depth is “vastly improved.”
Most of the depth chart conversations will take place this weekend, Frost said.
