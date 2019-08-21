LINCOLN — Nebraska began preparations for South Alabama on Wednesday, which means the offensive depth chart is close to final.
Running backs coach Ryan Held said he’s almost ready to name a top two, then went on to mention four running backs who have had good camps: Maurice Washington, Dedrick Mills, Wyatt Mazour and Rahmir Johnson.
At tight end, coach Sean Beckton said Jack Stoll is still the likely starter, though sophomore Austin Allen has “closed the gap.”
On the outside, it’s a no-brainer JD Spielman will start, but the other few positions are still open. Among those making the decision difficult are Jaevon McQuitty and Mike Williams.
McQuitty is a former four-star recruit from Missouri but has played in only six games over two seasons due to injuries. Walters said the key for him has been getting his confidence back, which appears to have happened, he said Wednesday. Walters called McQuitty a pleasant surprise in camp, making “splash” plays the past month.
Williams is a former junior college transfer who admits he didn’t play his best last year. After starting the first two games, walk-on Kade Warner took Williams’ spot. Walters said he considers Williams to be a brand new player who is blocking hard and starting to win 50-50 balls.
“I joke with him, I tell him we need the new Mike Williams,” Walters said.
Walters expects to play as many as six wideouts per game.
Some other notes from practice:
» Held said freshman Ronald Thompkins is practicing in pads but with no contact. He didn’t rule out using him this season. Held said his decision on who will take the first snap at running back will be difficult.
» Stoll said the narrative that the offense will be behind the defense to start the season is media-driven and untrue.
“That’s kinda something I think the media stirred up in their head," Stoll said. "We’re confident as an offense we’re gonna go out there and ball out. So whatever everyone else is saying, that’s fine, we know we’re walking around with confidence and swagger like we’re gonna go out there and put out 50, 60 points every single game and I know that’s something we are definitely capable of doing.”
The helmet of Garrett Nelson falls off while battling Katerian LeGrone alongside running back Dedrick Mills during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska football practice Wednesday Aug 14
1 of 26
The helmet of Garrett Nelson falls off while battling Katerian LeGrone alongside running back Dedrick Mills during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker players stand in a stand of light during the Nebraska's football practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Bunch delivers a pass during the Nebraska football practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maurice Washington leaps over a defender.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dedrick Mills protects the ball during a carry alongside Mosai Newsom.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez delivers a pass at a target.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brody Belt leaps over Rahmir Johnson.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, right, looks on during practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jahkeem Green, a transfer from Highland Community College, runs a drill.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jahkeem Green, a transfer from Highland Community College, prepares to run a drill during Husker football practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson attempts to recover a fumble.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez hands the ball of to Wyatt Mazour.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Stoll makes a catch during practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Taylor looks on during practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters calls out a play during practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The helmet of Garrett Nelson falls off while battling Katerian LeGrone alongside running back Dedrick Mills.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Noah Vedral delivers a pass.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive lineman Josh Wegener and Ethan Piper battle other linemen.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gov. Pete Ricketts got a look at Wednesday's Husker football practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dedrick Mills runs the ball.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers players huddle outside briefly.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jamie Nance carries the ball.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wyatt Mazour battles while carrying the ball against Mosai Newsom and Simon Otte.
