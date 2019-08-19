For a moment during his Monday press conference, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander almost seemed satisfied.

No college football coach ever quite allows himself to fell that way, but Chinander finds no fault with the effort and passion of his defense this training camp. What matters most is NU's defense continuing to do its best. No "mush faces," he said. 

"There hasn't been one day where I've been disappointed with the energy of the team," Chinander said. "We definitely got a lot of things to work on. We're not there, but the energy's good."

Chinander liked most of the work in Friday's scrimmages from the top two units, but cited a couple "dumb plays" as concerns — including an interception in an end-game situation where the defensive back, instead of going down, tried to score a touchdown. 

More quick hits from the interview with Chinander:

» Newcomer defensive end Jahkeem Geen has to "get comfortable" with NU's scheme and "play himself into shape."

» Chinander said he's "really happy" with the way inside linebackers Will Honas and Collin Miller are playing alongside senior Mohamed Barry. 

"We've got three really solid guys who can come in and play," Chinander said. 

» Safety Marquel Dismuke has made a big jump in play and approach to the game. 

» The experience of NU's defensive linemen allows some of the younger players — like Casey Rogers, who has put on 50 pounds since arriving 15 months ago — to develop at an appropriate pace. The younger linemen are fortunate to have good leaders in their room, too. 

"If your great players are turds, the young players are going to act like turds, you know what I mean," Chinander said. "We say all the time, 'There's two types of turds — you're a sinker or a floater, but you're still a turd, right?' When you have really good people who are the best players, that helps the locker room tremendously." 

» Special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said senior Isaac Armstrong has the edge in NU's punter battle. 

Photos: Nebraska football practice Wednesday Aug 14

1 of 26

Tags

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription