LINCOLN — The Nebraska defense didn't dominate Sunday's scrimmage, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. But the unit came away with one big-picture lesson.
Communication will be a key factor in how much improvement the Blackshirts enjoy this fall.
Busts on Sunday through assignment errors or miscommunications led to productive drives for the offense. When the defense played cohesively, it was "salty" throughout.
"The offense came out with a really good tempo, I thought, that day," Chinander said Tuesday. "Us being able to adjust to that tempo is going to be kind of the tale or the story here."
Other quick hits from fall practice No. 10 inside the Hawks Center:
» Chinander was able to speak about defensive lineman Jahkeem Green for the first time after the former junior college standout signed his scholarship tender Monday. He said the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder will at the very least add depth to an already deep unit.
"I'm sure he'll challenge for a starting role," Chinander said. "Just because he got here late doesn't mean he can't be in that thing."
» True freshman walk-on Luke Reimer received praise from multiple coaches and players for his work at inside linebacker. The Lincoln North Star graduate will be a factor on special teams and is challenging for the second unit on defense as well.
» Sophomore Cam Taylor said he's working equally at cornerback and safety in fall camp. He remains a versatile piece for the defense in both base and specialty packages.
» Defensive players believe they won Sunday's scrimmage. Of course, there were no offensive players or coaches available for rebuttal.
» True freshman defensive back Quinton Newsome has been taking some snaps with the top defensive unit.
» Special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said the battle for punter between left-footers Isaac Armstrong and William Przystup will go into the final week. The top returners have been JD Spielman, Wan'Dale Robinson and Maurice Washington.
» Defensive lineman Damion Daniels said he's been improving his conditioning by playing three straight snaps, then taking three off. The nose tackle plans to gradually increase the number and his stamina for the season. He said he played as many as seven straight snaps last year but saw his explosiveness decrease considerably throughout.
