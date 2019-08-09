LINCOLN — Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann was back with the team Friday, coach Scott Frost said, after spending time in Colorado to complete rehabilitation for an undisclosed injury. Domann was not originally in
the 110-man roster.
"He had a good feeling about being home for a couple more days just to continue the rehab work he'd been doing when he was home," Frost said Friday after practice. "As long as he wasn't in the 110, I couldn't make him be here. So we picked a date we both felt like he was going to be ready, and he came back when he was supposed to and now he's part of the team. Everything looks good."
Nebraska wants and needs more improvement out of its outside linebackers, and Frost said he's "pleased" with the progress of the unit, particularly senior Alex Davis, who didn't start playing football until his senior year of high school.
"He'd be the first to tell you that last year there were times he was in the right place or doing the right thing but at the moment of truth, he didn't make the play," Frost said. "And some of that, I think, he was thinking too much. This year he's cutting it loose. He looks a lot better in pass rush."
Frost said sophomore Caleb Tannor "looks better and looks faster," senior Tyrin Ferguson has been doing "good things," and true freshman Garrett Nelson made a series of good plays on Thursday.
"That group is improved and we need to keep pushing," Frost said.
More quick hits from Frost's availability:
» Junior running back Dedrick Mills has impressed with his work ethic and his knowledge of the playbook, Frost said. Sophomore Maurice Washington is a step faster.
» Practices are noticeably more physical, Frost said. The last two nights he and the staff have had to talk to players about slowing down.
"I'd much rather have a team where I say 'slow down a little bit' than one we're trying to get to go faster," Frost said. "... I think the toughness, effort and enthusiasm has improved."
» Frost said NU's defensive backs have vastly improved.
Close
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost, left, and Adrian Martinez throw the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, right, coaches defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, left, in a drill
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, right, hands the ball off to Wan'Dale Robinson during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, left, and Luke McCaffrey talk during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez passes the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Boe Wilson squats down during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti talks with the defense during practice.
Wednesday marked the first day of practice day open to the media.
Nebraska practiced inside of the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Deontai Williams practices recovering a fumble at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Brody Belt waits his turn to run a drill at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Husker Quinton Newsome, left, carries the football as teammate Myles Farmer tackles him during a drill.
Head coach Scott Frost watches a drill during practice.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, talks with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti during practice.
Nebraska's Austin Allen talks to the media after practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa talks to the media after practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jaylin Bradley runs the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Noa Pola-Gates walks the field during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek carries a pad during a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks the field during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson watches practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Miles Jones jogs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor, left, and Mike Williams run a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a pass during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Andre Hunt runs a route during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jimmy Fritzsche waits for his turn running drills at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Josh Wegener photographed during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska defensive lineman Mosai Newsom practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Brant Banks warms-up during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Ethan Piper runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson lines up for a drill during practice.
Nebraska outside linebacker Jamin Graham recovers the football during a fumble drill.
Nebraska's Michael Lynn runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska outside linebacker Tyrin Ferguson, center, runs a drill during practice.
Nebraskas inside linebacker Mohamed Barry runs through a drill during practice.
Nebraska's Jackson Hannah waits for practice to start at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
The Nebraska football team practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome practices recovering a fumble at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Chris Cassidy listens to the coaching staff during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Quarterback Andrew Bunch takes a snap during practice.
Cornerback Quinton Newsome, left, carries the football during a tackling drill as safety Myles Farmer tries to tackle him.
Cornerback Jeramiah Stovall, left, carries the football as he is hit by safety Eric Lee Jr. during tackling drills.
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost, left, and Adrian Martinez throw the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, right, coaches defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, left, in a drill
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, right, hands the ball off to Wan'Dale Robinson during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, left, and Luke McCaffrey talk during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez passes the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Boe Wilson squats down during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti talks with the defense during practice.
Wednesday marked the first day of practice day open to the media.
Nebraska practiced inside of the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Deontai Williams practices recovering a fumble at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Brody Belt waits his turn to run a drill at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Husker Quinton Newsome, left, carries the football as teammate Myles Farmer tackles him during a drill.
Head coach Scott Frost watches a drill during practice.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, talks with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti during practice.
Nebraska's Austin Allen talks to the media after practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa talks to the media after practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jaylin Bradley runs the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Noa Pola-Gates walks the field during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek carries a pad during a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks the field during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson watches practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Miles Jones jogs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor, left, and Mike Williams run a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a pass during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Andre Hunt runs a route during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jimmy Fritzsche waits for his turn running drills at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Josh Wegener photographed during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska defensive lineman Mosai Newsom practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Brant Banks warms-up during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Ethan Piper runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson lines up for a drill during practice.
Nebraska outside linebacker Jamin Graham recovers the football during a fumble drill.
Nebraska's Michael Lynn runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska outside linebacker Tyrin Ferguson, center, runs a drill during practice.
Nebraskas inside linebacker Mohamed Barry runs through a drill during practice.
Nebraska's Jackson Hannah waits for practice to start at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
The Nebraska football team practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome practices recovering a fumble at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Chris Cassidy listens to the coaching staff during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Quarterback Andrew Bunch takes a snap during practice.
Cornerback Quinton Newsome, left, carries the football during a tackling drill as safety Myles Farmer tries to tackle him.
Cornerback Jeramiah Stovall, left, carries the football as he is hit by safety Eric Lee Jr. during tackling drills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.