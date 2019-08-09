LINCOLN — Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann was back with the team Friday, coach Scott Frost said, after spending time in Colorado to complete rehabilitation for an undisclosed injury. Domann was not originally in the 110-man roster

"He had a good feeling about being home for a couple more days just to continue the rehab work he'd been doing when he was home," Frost said Friday after practice. "As long as he wasn't in the 110, I couldn't make him be here. So we picked a date we both felt like he was going to be ready, and he came back when he was supposed to and now he's part of the team. Everything looks good." 

Nebraska wants and needs more improvement out of its outside linebackers, and Frost said he's "pleased" with the progress of the unit, particularly senior Alex Davis, who didn't start playing football until his senior year of high school. 

"He'd be the first to tell you that last year there were times he was in the right place or doing the right thing but at the moment of truth, he didn't make the play," Frost said. "And some of that, I think, he was thinking too much. This year he's cutting it loose. He looks a lot better in pass rush." 

Frost said sophomore Caleb Tannor "looks better and looks faster," senior Tyrin Ferguson has been doing "good things," and true freshman Garrett Nelson made a series of good plays on Thursday. 

"That group is improved and we need to keep pushing," Frost said. 

More quick hits from Frost's availability: 

» Junior running back Dedrick Mills has impressed with his work ethic and his knowledge of the playbook, Frost said. Sophomore Maurice Washington is a step faster. 

» Practices are noticeably more physical, Frost said. The last two nights he and the staff have had to talk to players about slowing down. 

"I'd much rather have a team where I say 'slow down a little bit' than one we're trying to get to go faster," Frost said. "... I think the toughness, effort and enthusiasm has improved." 

» Frost said NU's defensive backs have vastly improved. 

