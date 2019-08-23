Coach Scott Frost said Friday that redshirt freshman Cam Jurgens has been taking snaps with the top offensive unit despite missing much of camp with a lower-body injury. The Beatrice product and converted tight end had been suited up during portions of workouts open to the media but not participating fully.
Frost said that changed in the last week.
"We look a little different with Cam Jurgens back and full speed now," Frost said. "We gotta keep him healthy, but I think he's going to be a game-changer for us on the inside of the line."
The coach acknowledged strong contributions from the rest of the field.
Redshirt freshman Will Farniok had been taking top-unit reps at center. AJ Forbes, Josh Wegener and Ethan Piper also earned specific mention.
Frost said Nebraska will release a full depth chart Sunday or Monday, but cautioned fans and media not to look too deeply into it. There are players, he said, who have been nicked up and sitting out that coaches won't yet put ahead of others who have been out there "sweating and working" during fall camp.
» Running back Maurice Washington's status is still unclear ahead of the Aug. 31 opener. Frost said coaches are nearing a decision.
» Players will vote on four captains later Friday. Frost said he wanted to wait until most of fall camp had played out and leaders emerged before the team made its choice. Frost said it "might not" be four seniors, especially considering the dearth of upperclassmen on offense.
» Frost said he put a lot of thought into alternate uniforms even before he became Nebraska's coach. He said he's always been intrigued by alternates that honor the Blackshirts specifically.
The coach added that he'd like a home and away version of the alternate as soon as next year. If the defense has a great game with certain standards, the unit would earn the right to wear those jerseys the following week.
» The backup quarterback position is still "floating," Frost said. The coaches will have conversations about that position along with most others this weekend. Frost added he'd feel comfortable with either Noah Vedral or Luke McCaffrey going into a game at this point.
» Frost said an injury to defensive lineman Chris Walker is "a little more extended" with a "patellar tendon issue." The sophomore had surgery on it and will be out for "a month or so," Frost said.
