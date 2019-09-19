LINCOLN — In about five minutes, Greg Sharpe and Scott Frost hit nearly every position group on the roster during the “Sports Nightly” radio show.
Just about every answer was the same from the head coach.
Frost likes what he sees. But he wants more.
Dedrick Mills is running like they thought, now. Maurice Washington is a weapon. He loves the depth at defensive line. Adrian Martinez is improving. The offensive line is only getting better.
Frost was mostly asked by fans about Martinez and the offensive line.
“I’ve said it a bunch of times, I wouldn’t trade him for anyone else in the country for what we do,” Frost said of Martinez. “I think he can play better, he knows he can play better.”
Frost said Martinez has done well dealing with the odd fronts teams have given him. All three teams have put out defenses Nebraska had never seen on film, including a 3-3-5 stack that forced Nebraska to play two tight ends most of the first game.
“We’ve looked great at times, we’ve kind of stubbed our toe a little bit and we haven’t been consistent enough,” Frost said. “Sometimes it’s the quarterback, sometimes it’s not and it looked like the quarterback. Adrian’s still just in his sophomore year, and the sky is the limit for him.”
Some other notes from Frost’s hour on the radio:
- Frost said the safety against Northern Illinois was probably a bad call. If one of the receivers picks up a block, it would’ve been a big gain. “Didn’t think we were gonna lose 4.5 yards on it, or whatever it was.”
- Martinez doesn’t actually need to change the play much at the line of scrimmage, Frost said, because there are “built-in answers” to play calls. At times, Martinez will have to change plays completely, but Frost’s offense has answers cooked into play calls. Frost feels good about Broc Bando, who came in to play for Brenden Jaimes. Jaimes may or may not play against Illinois. He didn’t finish the Northern Illinois game. Frost also likes Bryce Benhart behind Bando.
- Expect some more option down the road. Martinez runs it well, Frost said, and NU just hasn’t run it because of the defensive fronts of the first three teams. Frost remains high on his coaching staff: “I wouldn’t trade these guys for anybody.”
- Illinois is much better this year than last, Frost said. New quarterback Brandon Peters is the real deal. “He can beat you if you’re not on your game. So we need to be prepared and ready to go on the road in the Big Ten.”
- Frost told a quick story about growing up in McCook, where he lived in middle school and the only place he claims to have been put in the back of a cop car. Frost was picked up by the police after sneaking out with a friend. McCook had a curfew and it was about 2 a.m. The Frost family moved to Wood River, where he’s more well-known for being from, right before his freshman year of high school.
