Nebraska is two practices into fall camp, and though there’s been no media access this weekend, videos of a handful of players and coach Scott Frost were released on Huskers.com Saturday afternoon.
Frost said Nebraska had two good days in a row.
“We weren’t one of the top teams in the Big Ten last year, so we have a lot of ground to make up,” Frost said in the video. “We don’t have time for bad days. We’ve had two good days, steps in the right direction. We can’t afford to back up.”
Practice kicks off at 8:45 a.m. every morning, followed by meetings and weight training. The Huskers have not put on pads yet, but will Sunday.
“It’s just exciting,” offensive tackle Matt Farniok said. “We’re playing football again and we obviously don’t have pads on yet, those go on tomorrow, just breaking off the rust getting ready to have some fun tomorrow.”
Junior linebacker Mohamed Barry said he thought the defense has gelled together and played well in the first two days.
“I felt like we were falling back and doing things we were doing in the spring, so that’s a great thing, because that means everything we did in the summer, all the 7-on-7s, people were focusing and buying into it,” Barry said.
Similar to the first day of spring camp, Frost said the energy from his guys was high.
“Energy has been good, I think enthusiasm has been really good,” Frost said. “The guys are willing to do what we ask them, it’s just a matter of making sure they know what we expect them.”
