Husker Camp Countdown: No. 17 Will Honas

After logging 97 tackles in 11 games for Butler Community College in Kansas last year and turning down offers from Wisconsin and Iowa, Will Honas, the hand-picked prospect of linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, physically appears ready to make an immediate impact. 

Will Honas

6-2, 225 • Junior • Inside linebacker

One of Nebraska’s biggest recruiting scores under Scott Frost has been Honas, a junior college transfer who prefers to let his play do the talking. After logging 97 tackles in 11 games for Butler Community College in Kansas last year and turning down offers from Wisconsin and Iowa, the hand-picked prospect of linebackers coach Barrett Ruud physically appears ready to make an immediate impact. Ruud listed Honas along with senior Dedrick Young, junior Mo Barry and sophomore Avery Roberts as the four inside linebackers emerging from the group during spring practices. The top-ranked juco player in the nation at his position by two recruiting services didn’t come to Lincoln to ride the bench.

