Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Tyjon Lindsey

Tyjon Lindsey had 12 catches for 76 yards a year ago, but the new scheme should free up the 5-foot-9 speedster. 

Tyjon Lindsey

5-9, 160 • Sophomore • Wide receiver

Lindsey’s life got a lot better when Scott Frost was hired. He grew up admiring the Oregon offense that Frost used to coordinate, and now he gets to play in it at Nebraska. The sophomore had 12 catches for 76 yards a year ago, but the new scheme should free up the 5-foot-9 speedster. Lindsey will get plenty of touches, either from the slot or in the backfield. Look for his productivity to skyrocket in 2018.

