Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Tyjon Lindsey

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Tyjon Lindsey
5-9, 160 • Sophomore • Wide receiver
Lindsey’s life got a lot better when Scott Frost was hired. He grew up admiring the Oregon offense that Frost used to coordinate, and now he gets to play in it at Nebraska. The sophomore had 12 catches for 76 yards a year ago, but the new scheme should free up the 5-foot-9 speedster. Lindsey will get plenty of touches, either from the slot or in the backfield. Look for his productivity to skyrocket in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.