Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Tristan Gebbia

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Tristan Gebbia
6-2, 195 • Freshman • Quarterback
In August 2017, Gebbia was Nebraska’s “quarterback of the future.” Folks inside the previous coaching regime were confident he would surpass Patrick O’Brien and be a multiyear starter for the Huskers.
It’s a testament to Gebbia’s leadership and intellect that, in an entirely different offense, he may still be a multiyear starter for the Huskers. Teammates like him, and he has a sense for making good decisions and identifying open receivers.
