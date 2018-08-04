Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Tristan Gebbia

It’s a testament to Tristan Gebbia’s leadership and intellect that, in an entirely different offense, he may still be a multiyear starter for the Huskers.

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Tristan Gebbia

6-2, 195 • Freshman • Quarterback

In August 2017, Gebbia was Nebraska’s “quarterback of the future.” Folks inside the previous coaching regime were confident he would surpass Patrick O’Brien and be a multiyear starter for the Huskers.

It's a testament to Gebbia's leadership and intellect that, in an entirely different offense, he may still be a multiyear starter for the Huskers. Teammates like him, and he has a sense for making good decisions and identifying open receivers.

