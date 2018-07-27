Husker Camp Countdown: No. 12 Tanner Farmer
The only thing certain about Tanner Farmer’s role on the offensive line this season is that he will have a prominent one.

Tanner Farmer

6-4, 305325 • Senior • offensive line

The only thing certain about Farmer’s role on the offensive line this season is that he will have a prominent one. The fifth-year senior manned right guard for eight games last fall before an ankle injury cut short his campaign, and he was in the lineup for 11 games in 2016. He practiced at center in the spring and said at the time he felt confident in his strength and that his ability to make quick in-the-moment football decisions was his next step to take. There isn’t much proven depth in the middle of the line, so Farmer will provide valuable minutes wherever he ends up playing.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

