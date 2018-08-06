Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Stanley Morgan

Stanley Morgan caught 61 passes for a school-record 986 yards last season. He could surpass 1,000 yards in Scott Frost's offense.

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Stanley Morgan

6-1, 200 • Senior • Wide receiver

The New Orleans product has a good chance to leave Nebraska as the most accomplished receiver in Husker history, even if Johnny Rodgers forever reserves the spot as “best.”

Morgan caught 61 passes for a school-record 986 yards last season — adding 10 touchdowns — and could go over 1,000 yards this year in new coach Scott Frost’s high-octane attack. Morgan conquered his weakness — making plays on 50/50 balls in the air — midway through last season, and few are better than he is after the catch.

Frost’s offense has a creative way of getting receivers open, so Morgan may find himself all alone a few times this season.

