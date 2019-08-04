Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Mohamed Barry

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.
* * *
Mohamed Barry
6-1, 230 • Senior • inside linebacker
The heart and soul of Nebraska’s defense, Barry was the first Husker to have more than 100 tackles in a season since Lavonte David. Barry possesses some of David’s instincts, too, in wanting to run to the ball, wreak havoc and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. Unlike David, Barry has lacked an elite defensive line in front of him … until now. Barry should find it much easier to make run stops without having to constantly take on lead blockers all over the field. As a leader, Barry is perhaps Nebraska’s best. He’s a no-nonsense, passionate truth-teller who wants to hold his teammates accountable for their actions.
Oh, Lavonte David never had an elite D line in front of him. Maybe, maybe a good one. But this years is as good as the one in front of Lavonte when he started
