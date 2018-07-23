The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Mohamed Barry
6-1, 230 • Junior • Inside linebacker
With an offense that plans to push the pace, Nebraska needs plenty of reliable inside linebackers to soak up extra snaps. Barry fits the bill, having played all 25 games during the past two seasons. An emerging vocal leader, the Georgia native made 38 tackles last year and said he thinks defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s aggressive scheme will allow him to thrive. With a couple starts under his belt against Purdue and Minnesota, things could take off quickly for the playmaker. Nebraska hopes so, considering it lists four scholarship inside linebackers on its roster.
