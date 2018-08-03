Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Mick Stoltenberg

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Mick Stoltenberg
6-5, 315 • Senior • Defensive lineman
Big Mick has a deep voice and carries a lot of respect among players on defense. He’s been a Blackshirt for years and could be a captain if NU coach Scott Frost decides to name those before or during the season.
Stoltenberg also had a good season in 2017 with 33 tackles at nose tackle, a relatively thankless but important role in a 3-4 defense. If Stoltenberg stays healthy, he’ll be one of the Big Ten’s better interior defensive linemen. He has definite NFL possibility after this year.
