Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Maurice Washington

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington’s sheer gifts are offset by off-the-field issues that hindered his progress since high school and could mean he misses some playing time in 2019. When he’s out there, it’s clear: He can play the game at a high level. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.

* * *

Maurice Washington

6-1, 190 • Sophomore • RB

A player so talented that he could arrive on campus right in time for training camp last summer, play the season 20 pounds underweight and pick everything up so fast he ran for 455 yards and caught 24 passes for 221 yards. Washington’s sheer gifts are offset by off-the-field issues that hindered his progress since high school and could mean he misses some playing time in 2019. Until a felony charge is resolved in a California court, NU may be hard-pressed to allow Washington onto the field. When he’s out there, it’s clear: He can play the game at a high level. 

Get ready for Nebraska's fall football camp with our 2019 Husker Camp Countdown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.

1 of 45

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription