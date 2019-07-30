Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Maurice Washington

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.
Maurice Washington
6-1, 190 • Sophomore • RB
A player so talented that he could arrive on campus right in time for training camp last summer, play the season 20 pounds underweight and pick everything up so fast he ran for 455 yards and caught 24 passes for 221 yards. Washington’s sheer gifts are offset by off-the-field issues that hindered his progress since high school and could mean he misses some playing time in 2019. Until a felony charge is resolved in a California court, NU may be hard-pressed to allow Washington onto the field. When he’s out there, it’s clear: He can play the game at a high level.
