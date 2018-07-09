Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Matt Farniok
Two starts at right tackle and two starts at right guard put Matt Farniok in a similar position to Cole Conrad and Tanner Farmer: Where does he fit best in this offense?

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Matt Farniok

6-6 • 315 • sophomore • OL

Two starts at right tackle and two starts at right guard put Farniok in a similar position to Cole Conrad and Tanner Farmer. Where does he fit best in this offense? Farniok appeared in seven games last season, filling in for injured right tackle David Knevel. Farniok was later replaced by true freshman Brenden Jaimes after Farniok was hurt. Fully healthy now, Farniok’s spot is likely on the other tackle spot. But does that spot still work in a different offense?

Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

