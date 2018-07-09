Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Matt Farniok

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Matt Farniok
6-6 • 315 • sophomore • OL
Two starts at right tackle and two starts at right guard put Farniok in a similar position to Cole Conrad and Tanner Farmer. Where does he fit best in this offense? Farniok appeared in seven games last season, filling in for injured right tackle David Knevel. Farniok was later replaced by true freshman Brenden Jaimes after Farniok was hurt. Fully healthy now, Farniok’s spot is likely on the other tackle spot. But does that spot still work in a different offense?
30. Matt Farniok, OL: Two starts at right tackle and two starts at right guard put Matt Farniok in a similar position to Cole Conrad and Tanne…
31. Cole Conrad, OL: On an offensive line still looking for an identity, Cole Conrad could be the finger to plug whatever hole is letting wate…
32. Will Jackson, DB: Nebraska is Jackson’s fourth school since 2015. Jackson is a bigger corner who can disrupt big Big Ten receivers. With q…
33. Eric Lee, DB: In Erik Chinander’s defense, Eric Lee may benefit with a new set of aggressive schemes but will have to win time at a positi…
34. Jaylin Bradley, RB: As a true freshman, Bradley showed flashes of productivity, recording four receptions for 38 yards and 24 carries for…
35. Andrew Bunch, QB: Do not mention to quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco that Andrew Bunch is “just a walk-on.” Don’t mention that to Bunch, …
36. Austin Allen, TE: In Scott Frost’s offense, the tight end is a chameleon. At times he has to be an offensive tackle, a fullback, a slot re…
37. Cam'Ron Jones, DB: When Cam Jones walks onto the field, he says, he turns into “the baddest thing walking.” And Nebraska may need some of …
38. Jaron Woodyard, WR: Nebraska infused some junior college flavor into its wide receiver corps for 2018. Woodyard comes to Lincoln from Ariz…
39. Caleb Lightbourn, P: Lightbourn’s sophomore season was significantly better than his first. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2017 and fi…
40. Miles Jones, WR: Miles Jones should fit in perfectly at Nebraska’s “duck” position as a slot receiver who can also take handoffs in the ba…
42. Jaevon McQuitty, WR: He may have lost his under-the-radar status in the spring game, when the consensus four-star prospect with seven Big …
43. Cam Taylor, CB: The book is far from written on Taylor, who will begin at cornerback but could move to a variety of positions. His quickne…
45 DaiShon Neal, DL: The former Omaha Central standout came to Nebraska with high hopes but said this spring he often doubted his abilities as…
46. Boe Wilson, OL: A consensus three-star recruit from the 2016 class, Wilson rarely saw playing time on the line last year even as injuries …
47. Barret Pickering, K: Can Pickering continue the decades-long run of consistency from Nebraska kickers? The Huskers certainly hope so, espe…
48. Matt Sichterman, OL: Sichterman could be a late-game reserve or crunch-time contributor depending on what happens ahead of him on the dept…
49. Peyton Newell, DL: The Hiawatha, Kansas, native changed his fortunes this spring while making big gains under strength coach Zach Duval — …
50. Damion Daniels, DL: Daniels gives the Huskers another viable option at the position after redshirting last year and — if his listed weight…
Honorable mention: RB Tre Bryant, OLB Collin Miller, OLB Caleb Tannor, TE Kurt Rafdal, ATH Justin McGriff, LS Jordan Ober, ILB Avery Roberts, …
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
