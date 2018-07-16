Husker Camp Countdown: No. 23 Marquel Dismuke
Marquel Dismuke has impressed coaches since his arrival in December. The Calabasas (Calif.) High product had 34 total tackles in 2017 and one fumble recovery.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Marquel Dismuke

6-2, 195 • sophomore • defensive back

The safety position is solid. Aaron Williams and Antonio Reed are the two veteran starters, behind them are Dismuke, Deontai Williams and a handful of young guns. But Dismuke has impressed coaches since their arrival in December. The Calabasas (Calif.) product had 34 tackles in 2017 and one fumble recovery. Reed and Williams should get a bulk of the snaps in 2018, but Dismuke will be an important backup.

Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

