Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Luke Gifford

In his fifth season as a Husker — Luke Gifford made 39 tackles in seven games last year — he is a leader. If he can grasp defensive coordinator Erik Chinander's aggressive scheme, he'll be a reliable asset.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

Luke Gifford

6-3, 235 • Senior • Outside linebacker

The starting spot appears to be Gifford’s if the Lincoln Southeast product can stay healthy. A hip injury derailed much of his 2015 and 2017 seasons, with the recovery costing him all of this spring under a new coaching staff. But the first commit of Nebraska’s 2014 class has made a difference when on the field, thriving after moving from safety to linebacker. In his fifth season as a Husker — he made 39 tackles in seven games last year — Gifford is a leader. If he can grasp defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s aggressive scheme, he’ll be a reliable asset.

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

