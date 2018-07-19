Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Luke Gifford

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Luke Gifford
6-3, 235 • Senior • Outside linebacker
The starting spot appears to be Gifford’s if the Lincoln Southeast product can stay healthy. A hip injury derailed much of his 2015 and 2017 seasons, with the recovery costing him all of this spring under a new coaching staff. But the first commit of Nebraska’s 2014 class has made a difference when on the field, thriving after moving from safety to linebacker. In his fifth season as a Husker — he made 39 tackles in seven games last year — Gifford is a leader. If he can grasp defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s aggressive scheme, he’ll be a reliable asset.
