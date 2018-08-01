Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Lamar Jackson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Lamar Jackson
6-3, 215 • Junior • Defensive back
To talk to Jackson is to know how much this all means to him. Jackson desperately wants to be good at football — good enough to play in the NFL — and he has the frame and athletic talent to achieve all of his dreams.
Under two very different defensive backs coaches — the latter of them was more interested in being a recruiter than a coach — Jackson didn’t get much better as a player. He regressed as a tackler. His effort was questionable in some cases. The good news? He can put all that behind him. He has elite coverage potential, and the new defense will give him the chance to show off those skills.
Jackson seems to have turned a corner under new defensive backs coach Travis Fisher — a former NFL player less focused on his next recruit and more focused on development. Nebraska needs Jackson to be good-to-great this season. The better he is, the more aggressive the front seven can be.
