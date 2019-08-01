Lamar Jackson
6-3, 215 • Senior • cornerback
He has the frame, the length, the speed and the talent to be one of the Big Ten’s best cornerbacks. One of the nation’s best corners, for that matter. For Jackson, it’s been a journey to that moment — one that has included a benching — but when No. 21 turns and runs with a speedy receiver, he wins much more often than he loses. His continued growth as a player will be key to NU’s secondary growing into one of the league’s best, and Jackson has the right kind of coach, former NFL-er Travis Fisher, to push him toward it. Jackson tackled better at the end of last season than he ever has, and he should enjoy a big senior campaign opposite another seasoned corner, Dicaprio Bootle.
