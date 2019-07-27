Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Khalil Davis

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.
* * *
Khalil Davis
6-2, 315 • Senior • defensive line
After a strong junior season that merited Big Ten honorable mention, Khalil Davis, the twin of Carlos Davis, is poised for a breakout senior season. He was selected by coaches to attend Big Ten media days, and he helps anchor an experienced defensive line that should be — and needs to be — among the Big Ten’s best in 2019. Khalil has gained weight and mass, and while he may be a better fit for 4-3 tackle in the NFL, he’s more than capable in this 3-4 defense, especially on third down. Davis could have five sacks or more this season.
