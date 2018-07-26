Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Jerald Foster
Nebraska's Jerald Foster was Mr. Reliable last year, whether it was catching a punt on the run to end a fall camp practice early or starting all 12 games at left guard.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Jerald Foster

6-3, 310 • Senior • OL

Foster was Mr. Reliable last year, whether it was catching a punt on the run to end a fall camp practice early or starting all 12 games at left guard. A 2017 captain, he also became a vocal presence in the locker room and with the media. One of three senior scholarship offensive linemen expected to log heavy minutes this fall, the Lincoln Southeast graduate is a key cog in a line vowing to make sure last year’s 107.5 rushing yards per game — ranked 120th out of 130 Division I teams — doesn’t happen again.

