Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Jerald Foster

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Jerald Foster
6-3, 310 • Senior • OL
Foster was Mr. Reliable last year, whether it was catching a punt on the run to end a fall camp practice early or starting all 12 games at left guard. A 2017 captain, he also became a vocal presence in the locker room and with the media. One of three senior scholarship offensive linemen expected to log heavy minutes this fall, the Lincoln Southeast graduate is a key cog in a line vowing to make sure last year’s 107.5 rushing yards per game — ranked 120th out of 130 Division I teams — doesn’t happen again.
