Husker Camp Countdown: No. 8 JD Spielman
JD Spielman is a smart, crafty player who’s rawhide tough and clutch on third down.

JD Spielman

5-9, 185 • Sophomore • Wide receiver

He makes plays. That’s the best way to describe Spielman, a smart, crafty player who’s rawhide tough and clutch on third down. He just makes plays out of the slot.

And though Spielman will have considerably more competition in preseason drills this season, and though he spent some of the spring recovering from an illness, one should expect Spielman to keep making plays.

A freshman All-American in 2017, he had 55 catches for 830 yards and two touchdowns, 73 yards rushing and 669 kickoff return yards.

But he was best on third and fourth down. He had 23 third-down catches and seven fourth-down grabs, the latter of which led the nation.

Spielman may have fewer catches this season as he’s pushed by Tyjon Lindsey and Mike Williams. He will still be a potent weapon.

