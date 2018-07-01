Husker Camp Countdown: No. 38 Jaron Woodyard

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Jaron Woodyard
5-11 • 180 • Junior • Wide receiver
Nebraska infused some junior college flavor into its wide receiver corps for 2018. Woodyard comes to Lincoln from Arizona Western College. In his second year at Arizona Western, Woodyard caught 36 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns. He also showed his speed with 304 kickoff return yards. As a freshman, Woodyard averaged 23.7 yards on his 11 receptions. Woodyard was the No. 2-ranked junior college receiver by 247Sports and turned down Power Five offers for track out of high school in Maryland. With J.D. Spielman, Mike Williams and Tyjon Lindsey, Woodyard is yet another weapon for Scott Frost and Troy Walters to experiment with.
